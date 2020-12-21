Global  
 

‘Coorg Person of the Year 2020’

Hindu Monday, 21 December 2020
Sanjana Kattera, a corona warrior who was part of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial team, is ‘Coorg Person of the Year, 2020’, according to a release.
