Libyan official confident accused Lockerbie bombmaker will be extradited, charged in US

FOXNews.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr is holding a press conference at the Justice Department on Monday when he’ll reportedly announce the indictment of the suspected maker of the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. 
