Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny dupes spy into revealing how he was poisoned
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
A Russian agent sent to tail opposition leader Alexey Navalny has revealed how he was poisoned in August, with the lethal nerve agent Novichok planted in his underpants.
A Russian agent sent to tail opposition leader Alexey Navalny has revealed how he was poisoned in August, with the lethal nerve agent Novichok planted in his underpants.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources