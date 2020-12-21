Global  
 

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny dupes spy into revealing how he was poisoned

CTV News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
A Russian agent sent to tail opposition leader Alexey Navalny has revealed how he was poisoned in August, with the lethal nerve agent Novichok planted in his underpants.
