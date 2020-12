You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Airbnb Tops $100 Billion on First Day of Trading



Airbnb shares opened at $146 on its first day as a publicly traded company. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 1 week ago Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, PDD



In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Pinduoduo registers a 272.2% gain. Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:07 Published 3 weeks ago Tesla's Market Value Tops $500 Billion



Tesla may be the new kid on the block in the auto industry, but it's quickly become a big kid on Wall Street. The electric-car maker's shares continued to climb more than 4% on Tuesday. This increases.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on November 25, 2020