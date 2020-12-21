U.K. holds crisis talks as France closes border on virus fears Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Trucks waiting to get in and out of Britain backed up for miles and people were stranded at airports Monday as many countries imposed stringent travel restrictions over concerns about a new strain of the coronavirus that is spreading in southeast England. 👓 View full article

