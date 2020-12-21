Global  
 

U.K. holds crisis talks as France closes border on virus fears

CTV News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Trucks waiting to get in and out of Britain backed up for miles and people were stranded at airports Monday as many countries imposed stringent travel restrictions over concerns about a new strain of the coronavirus that is spreading in southeast England.
