News24.com | WATCH | Japan sets record $52 billion military budget

Monday, 21 December 2020
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government approved a ninth consecutive rise in military spending on Monday, funding the development of an advanced stealth fighter and longer-range anti-ship missile to counter China's growing military power.
