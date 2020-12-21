News24.com | WATCH | Japan sets record $52 billion military budget
Monday, 21 December 2020 () Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government approved a ninth consecutive rise in military spending on Monday, funding the development of an advanced stealth fighter and longer-range anti-ship missile to counter China's growing military power.
TOKYO — Chinese state media lashed out against Japan and Australia last week over their "confrontational" new defense pact and said the two countries would "pay a corresponding price" if it threatens..
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said the future civil-military integration will hold the key to a 'whole of nations' approach towards national security. "In the wake of contracting envelope of..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:06Published