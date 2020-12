You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stocks Rally To Record Highs On Friday



US stocks climbed on Friday after disappointing November jobs data buoyed hopes for a near-term stimulus deal. The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrial average, and the Nasdaq composite all closed at all-time.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs



On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases. Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record high. On.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42 Published 3 weeks ago Wall Street ends lower as shutdown worries loom



U.S. stocks retreated from record closing highs on Tuesday, ending lower as surging COVID-19 cases, the growing threat of a fresh round of economic lockdowns and weak retail sales data dampened the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published on November 18, 2020