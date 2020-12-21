2 People-Smugglers Are Convicted of Manslaughter in U.K. Truck Deaths Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Gheorghe Nica, of Romania, and Eamonn Harrison, of Northern Ireland, were found guilty for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found in a container in southeastern England in 2019. 👓 View full article

