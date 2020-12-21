2 People-Smugglers Are Convicted of Manslaughter in U.K. Truck Deaths
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Gheorghe Nica, of Romania, and Eamonn Harrison, of Northern Ireland, were found guilty for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found in a container in southeastern England in 2019.
