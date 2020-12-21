Global  
 

India: BTC/BTR Transition In Assam – Analysis

Eurasia Review Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
India: BTC/BTR Transition In Assam – AnalysisBy Giriraj Bhattacharjee*

On December 15, 2020, former All Bodo Student’s Union President, Promod Bodo, of the United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL), took oath as the new the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Council/Bodoland Territorial Region (BTC/BTR). Former National Democratic Front of Bodoland...
