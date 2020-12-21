Global  
 

Bombmaker charged for 1988 Lockerbie plane attack

New Zealand Herald Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Bombmaker charged for 1988 Lockerbie plane attackThe US Justice Department has announced new charges against a Libyan bombmaker for the 1988 terrorist attack on a Pan Am passenger airliner over Lockerbie, Scotland, that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground.The charges...
