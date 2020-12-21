Bombmaker charged for 1988 Lockerbie plane attack

Lockerbie: Appeal to posthumously clear the man convicted of 1988 bombing gets underway



Libyan intelligence officer Abdel Basset al-Megrahi was jailed for life in 2001 for the 1988 murder of the 270 passengers and crew of Pan Am flight 103 over the Scottish town of Lockervie. He died in 2012.

Credit: Euronews English Duration: 04:22 Published on January 1, 1970