Robert E. Lee Statue Removed From U.S. Capitol

Newsy Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoA statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from the U.S. Capitol Monday morning.

The statue has represented the state of Virginia for the last 111 years. However, Gov. Ralph Northam requested it be removed and a state commission decided that Lee was not a fitting symbol for the state.

Northam said:...
