Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts

Monday, 21 December 2020
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted last night.

Officials say they believe it's contained within the crater, but they're monitoring the aftermath of the eruption. 

So far there are no reports of damage. 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
Plumes of smoke glow red as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts

A new eruption started at Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Sunday night (December 20).

 A new eruption started at Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island Sunday night (December 20).

