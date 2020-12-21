Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoTake a look at this Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted last night.
Officials say they believe it's contained within the crater, but they're monitoring the aftermath of the eruption.
So far there are no reports of damage.
