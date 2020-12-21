Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Strain Of The Coronavirus Found In The U.K.

Newsy Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
New Strain Of The Coronavirus Found In The U.K.Watch VideoU.S. health officials are keeping an eye on the U.K. this morning, because a new strain of the coronavirus is spreading across parts of the country.

Other countries have already taken action to keep the new strain from reaching their borders.

Canada, France, and Germany are the latest to put temporary travel...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Italy detects patient with new Covid strain, bans flights from UK | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Italy detects patient with new Covid strain, bans flights from UK | Oneindia News 01:27

 Italy has banned UK flights after it detected a patient infected with the new strain of the coronavirus also found in Britain. Britain's European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday amid alarm about the rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus that has...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Dave Hnida Warns New Strain Of COVID-19 Found In The UK Is More Contagious [Video]

Dr. Dave Hnida Warns New Strain Of COVID-19 Found In The UK Is More Contagious

A new strain of the virus has been discovered in the United Kingdom and it's even more contagious.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 09:51Published
Press Conference: Gov. Cuomo Update On New York's Response To Coronavirus [Video]

Press Conference: Gov. Cuomo Update On New York's Response To Coronavirus

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Monday, Dec. 21 press conference.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 51:16Published
Tesla shares slump in S&P 500 debut [Video]

Tesla shares slump in S&P 500 debut

Shares of electric carmaker Tesla slumped in their debut on the S&P 500 on Monday, retreating from record-high levels, as worries over a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in Britain weighed on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Fearing new, highly contagious strain, EU nations ban UK flights

Fearing new, highly contagious strain, EU nations ban UK flights Several European Union nations on Sunday banned flights from the UK and Germany was considering such curbs to make sure that a new strain of coronavirus sweeping...
Mid-Day Also reported by •OilPrice.com

US dollar index (DXY) sees best day since August on new covid strain

US dollar index (DXY) sees best day since August on new covid strain The US dollar index (DXY) is having its best day since August as the market reacts to the new strain of coronavirus. It is trading at $90.63, which is...
Invezz Also reported by •Newsmax

India suspends flights from UK till December 31 over new strain of coronavirus

 The Ministry of Civil Aviation has suspended all flights from the UK to India till December 31 in the wake of the new mutant strain of novel coronavirus. The...
Mid-Day