Mnuchin says $600 coronavirus stimulus checks could arrive next week

Congress has reached agreement on a new coronavirus relief package.
This will new deal will include stimulus checks worth $600.
Details around when stimulus checks will be released have not been announced.
Business Insider reports the bill still must be signed by both houses of Congress and the...
U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, pulled down by uncertainty around a coronavirus stimulus deal, while Tesla shares hit a lifetime high in anticipation of their addition to the S&P 500 next week. Fred..