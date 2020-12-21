Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mnuchin says $600 coronavirus stimulus checks could arrive next week

Upworthy Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a fresh round of $600 stimulus checks could start going out to Americans as soon as next week,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: How Long Will The $600 Stimulus Check Last?

How Long Will The $600 Stimulus Check Last? 00:39

 Congress has reached agreement on a new coronavirus relief package. This will new deal will include stimulus checks worth $600. Details around when stimulus checks will be released have not been announced. Business Insider reports the bill still must be signed by both houses of Congress and the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls $600 stimulus checks "survival checks" [Video]

Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls $600 stimulus checks "survival checks"

CNN’s Abby Phillip speaks with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) about the latest round of relief checks, Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, and vaccine hesitancy among Blacks.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 08:44Published
Wall Street falls but Tesla soars [Video]

Wall Street falls but Tesla soars

U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, pulled down by uncertainty around a coronavirus stimulus deal, while Tesla shares hit a lifetime high in anticipation of their addition to the S&P 500 next week. Fred..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:18Published
Stimulus Checks For $600 Added To COVID-19 Relief Deal As Deadline Nears  [Video]

Stimulus Checks For $600 Added To COVID-19 Relief Deal As Deadline Nears 

Stimulus checks will likely be $600 this time - smaller than $1,200 per person most Americans received from the CARES Act.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Mnuchin: New stimulus checks will begin next week

 It took the IRS about 15 days to begin distributing checks after the last coronavirus stimulus measure was signed into law in March.
Upworthy

Mnuchin: Americans Will Get Stimulus Checks Starting Next Week

 Federal aid funds meant to help Americans cope with the economic effects of the global pandemic could go out next week, after a relief deal makes its way through...
Newsmax

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expects direct stimulus checks to be released next week, says he 'couldn't be more pleased' about deal

 Individuals and children are set to each receive $600 payments. Payouts start to shrink for people who made more than $75,000 in 2019.
Business Insider