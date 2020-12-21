Tesla Shares Slide on First Day of Trading in S&P 500

In trading on Monday, defense shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings), up about 22.3% and shares of Ammo up about 7.1%..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08Published
In trading on Monday, gas utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Northwest Natural Holding, down about 8% and shares of South..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:08Published