Tesla Shares Slide on First Day of Trading in S&P 500

Upworthy Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The slump suggests some investors were cashing out following the electric-car maker’s addition to the S&P 500.
News video: Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, BIDU

Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, BIDU 01:05

 In early trading on Monday, shares of Baidu topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Baidu registers a 59.4% gain.

