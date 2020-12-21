Global  
 

'A bombshell': Canadians stuck in U.K. face uncertainty after Canada shuts air travel

CTV News Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Canada is one of several countries to ban travel from the U.K. due to the new strain of the virus, which British officials said appears to be 70 per cent more transmissible, leaving many Canadians stuck overseas.
