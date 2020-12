Tesla's stock debuts as S&P 500 member with a 4.1% drop, then falls further Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Tesla Inc.'s stock undefineddebuted as S&P 500 index component with a thud, as the stock opened at $666.24, down 4.1% from Friday's... 👓 View full article

