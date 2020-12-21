Importers Struggle To Cross English Channel Amid Brexit, Pandemic Restrictions
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Long lines were already forming at the port of Calais as French truckers tried to get goods into the U.K. before post-Brexit customs rules kick in. But new pandemic restrictions made them even longer.
