Florida considers putting python on the menu as constrictors decimate native wildlife

New Zealand Herald Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Florida considers putting python on the menu as constrictors decimate native wildlifeAmericans may have an unusual delicacy to sample, pending a state review of whether they are safe for consumption, CNN reports: Burmese pythons. Burmese pythons are an invasive species in the Florida everglades. They were first...
