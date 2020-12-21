Florida considers putting python on the menu as constrictors decimate native wildlife
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Americans may have an unusual delicacy to sample, pending a state review of whether they are safe for consumption, CNN reports: Burmese pythons. Burmese pythons are an invasive species in the Florida everglades. They were first...
Americans may have an unusual delicacy to sample, pending a state review of whether they are safe for consumption, CNN reports: Burmese pythons. Burmese pythons are an invasive species in the Florida everglades. They were first...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Florida State of the United States of America
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine coming to 173 Florida hospitals
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:34Published
Twins in 'Deck The Halls' 'Memba Them?!Florida-born actors Sabrina and Kelly Aldridge were in their early 20s when they took on the role of the hot twin daughters Ashley and Emily Hall -- who get..
TMZ.com
Pythons Could Be on Restaurant Menus in FloridaAnyone interested in frying up a little python? Well, if you live in Florida, you're in luck. Turns out python may be the new chicken in the Sunshine State,..
TMZ.com
A Florida woman woke up to find a raccoon in her Christmas tree. Chaos ensued.Aubrey Iacobelli of Tallahassee woke up at 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 10 to find a new and unwelcome decoration in her living room: a wild raccoon.
USATODAY.com
Related news from verified sources