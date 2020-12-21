Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Jones Erases Losses Amid Fears Of New Coronavirus Strain; Apple Slides, While Tesla Skids In S&P 500 Debut

Upworthy Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Access to this page has been denied because we believe you are using automation tools to browse the website.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Tesla shares slump in S&P 500 debut

Tesla shares slump in S&P 500 debut 01:16

 Shares of electric carmaker Tesla slumped in their debut on the S&P 500 on Monday, retreating from record-high levels, as worries over a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in Britain weighed on markets. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

You Might Like