Country music singer K.T. Oslin, who launched career in her mid-40s, has died at 78

Country music singer and songwriter K.T. Oslin has died. She was 78.
CNN reports Oslin had one of the most soulful voices in country music and came to fame with her anthem '80's Ladies.'
She also won multiple Grammy and ACM Awards during her career.
Oslin was inducted into the Texas Songwriters...
