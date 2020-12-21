Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Country music singer K.T. Oslin, who launched career in her mid-40s, has died at 78

CBC.ca Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Country singer K.T. Oslin, who hit it big with the 1987 hit 80's Ladies and won three Grammy awards, has died.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Beloved Country Music Singer, Songwriter K.T. Oslin Passes At 78

Beloved Country Music Singer, Songwriter K.T. Oslin Passes At 78 00:36

 Country music singer and songwriter K.T. Oslin has died. She was 78. CNN reports Oslin had one of the most soulful voices in country music and came to fame with her anthem '80's Ladies.' She also won multiple Grammy and ACM Awards during her career. Oslin was inducted into the Texas Songwriters...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020 [Video]

Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020

Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020. November 28: ‘Star Wars’ legend David Prowse, who portrayed Darth Vader in the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy. November 8: Alex Trebek, the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:35Published
Dolly Parton Hopes Holiday Season Will Unite America [Video]

Dolly Parton Hopes Holiday Season Will Unite America

Dolly Parton is in the holiday spirit. The legendary country singer appeared on Sunday's episode of "Today" to talk about her new album, "A Holly Dolly Christmas," and "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:55Published