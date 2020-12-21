Country music singer K.T. Oslin, who launched career in her mid-40s, has died at 78

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020



Paying Tribute to the Stars We Lost in 2020. November 28: ‘Star Wars’ legend David Prowse, who portrayed Darth Vader in the original ‘Star Wars’ trilogy. November 8: Alex Trebek, the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:35 Published 2 weeks ago Dolly Parton Hopes Holiday Season Will Unite America



Dolly Parton is in the holiday spirit. The legendary country singer appeared on Sunday's episode of "Today" to talk about her new album, "A Holly Dolly Christmas," and "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:55 Published on November 16, 2020