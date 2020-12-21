Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Wonder Woman 1984' flops in China box office debut

Upworthy Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Wonder Woman’s powers appear to be waning — at the box office. “Wonder Woman 1984” — Warner Bros.’s much-anticipated sequel to its...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Best Friends

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Best Friends 00:51

 Check out the official "Best Friends" featurette for the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha and Amr...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Glowing Reviews Come In For "Wonder Woman: 1984" [Video]

Glowing Reviews Come In For "Wonder Woman: 1984"

"Wonder Woman: 1984" is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The movie's release was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the film is slated to hit theaters and HBOMAX at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Woman accidentally drops $800 cash into mail collection box [Video]

Woman accidentally drops $800 cash into mail collection box

Woman accidentally drops $800 cash into mail collection box

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:06Published
Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - "Mall" Clip [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - "Mall" Clip

Check out the official "Mall" clip from the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

'Wonder Woman 1984' flopped at the China box office ahead of its HBO Max debut. A surge in piracy could be next.

 The "Wonder Woman" sequel pulled in a disappointing $38.5 million in its international debut, with $18 million of that coming from China.
Business Insider

China Box Office: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Disappoints as Market Recovery Loses Momentum

 2:08 AM PST 12/21/2020 by Patrick Brzeski FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME
Upworthy

China and Japan Delivered Half of 2020’s Top 10 Box Office Hits for First Time Ever

China and Japan Delivered Half of 2020’s Top 10 Box Office Hits for First Time Ever The COVID-19 pandemic has warped the box office beyond recognition. In a year where Hollywood films like Marvel’s “Black Widow” and Warner Bros.’...
The Wrap