Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Security Forces Kill Protesters In Eastern Sudan

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Security Forces Kill Protesters In Eastern SudanSudanese authorities used excessive force, including lethal force, against protesters on October 15, 2020, leading to the deaths of seven protesters, including a 16-year old boy, as well as a security official, Human Rights Watch said. About 25 people were injured, most from bullet wounds.

The protests took place in the town...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Guinea opposition accuses gov’t of killing protesters [Video]

Guinea opposition accuses gov’t of killing protesters

Protesters go into hiding after claiming Guinea's election was rigged. They say dozens have died in unrest.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published