Security Forces Kill Protesters In Eastern Sudan
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Sudanese authorities used excessive force, including lethal force, against protesters on October 15, 2020, leading to the deaths of seven protesters, including a 16-year old boy, as well as a security official, Human Rights Watch said. About 25 people were injured, most from bullet wounds.
The protests took place in the town...
