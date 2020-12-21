K.T. Oslin Dies: Grammy-Winning Multiplatinum Country Singer-Songwriter Was 78
Monday, 21 December 2020 (
1 day ago) K.T. Oslin, a multiplatinum country singer-songwriter who won three Grammys including one for her breakout single “’80s Ladies,” died...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
1 day ago
Country music singer and songwriter K.T. Oslin has died. She was 78.
CNN reports Oslin had one of the most soulful voices in country music and came to fame with her anthem '80's Ladies.'
She also won multiple Grammy and ACM Awards during her career.
Oslin was inducted into the Texas Songwriters...
Beloved Country Music Singer, Songwriter K.T. Oslin Passes At 78 00:36
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
K.T. Oslin explains what her initials stand for (1996)
In a 1996 interview with CNN’s Larry King, country music singer K.T. Oslin explained what her initials stand for and what motivated her to start using them professionally.
Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:00 Published 1 day ago
Related news from verified sources
Country Star Dies at 78
Country star K.T. Oslin has died at age 78. The hitmaking singer-songwriter passed away on Monday morning in Nashville, Tenn., her friend Robert K. Oermann told...
Newsmax
10 hours ago