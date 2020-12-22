Global  
 

A Pakistan Apology Could Heal Bangladesh’s War Wounds – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
By Rock Ronald Rozario

Dec. 16 is Victory Day in Bangladesh. On this day in 1971, some 93,000 Pakistani soldiers settled for an unconditional surrender to India-Bangladesh joint forces in Dhaka that led to the emergence of a new nation state in South Asia.

The bloody nine-month Bangladesh Liberation War from March 25 to...
