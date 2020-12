Chiefs look for second win this year at Hard Rock Stadium



The Kansas City Chiefs will return to Miami for the first time since being crowned Super Bowl LIV Champions in February. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:52 Published 2 weeks ago

Michael Vick: Mahomes' Chiefs will prevail against Tom Brady & the struggling Buccaneers | UNDISPUTED



Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes finds himself as a favorite over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. This will be the 4th time these two quarterbacks have met with Brady having.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:31 Published 3 weeks ago