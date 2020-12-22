Video captures 'super dangerous' act of road rage in Winnipeg
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Winnipeg police have charged a Manitoba man after an act of road rage was captured on video showing a driver smashing into a car multiple times. Now the victim in the crash is calling for more charges to be laid against the driver.
