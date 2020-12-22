Malaysia buys AstraZeneca vaccines, seeks more from China, Russia Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Southeast Asian country has already secured 12.8 million doses from its deal with Pfizer-BioNTech signed last month, as well as from its participation in the global Covax facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO). Under the Pfizer deal, it will receive 1 million doses in the first quarter of 2021 and 1.7 million, 5.8 million and 4.3 million doses in the subsequent quarters. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID Vaccine Works



LONDON — The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine was 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 In studies of more than 22,000 people in the UK and Brazil, AstraZeneca said in.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:58 Published on November 25, 2020

