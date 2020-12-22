|
|
Second Stimulus Checks: House passes $900 billion COVID-19 relief measure
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The House easily passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses...
|
|
|
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
11pm ABC Relief Bill 12.21.2020
The House has passed a nine-billion dollar coronavirus relief package which includes another round of stimulus checks.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|