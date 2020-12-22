Global  
 

Second Stimulus Checks: House passes $900 billion COVID-19 relief measure

Tuesday, 22 December 2020
The House easily passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package Monday night that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses...
WTVQ Lexington, KY
 The House has passed a nine-billion dollar coronavirus relief package which includes another round of stimulus checks.

Under the legislation, $600 stimulus checks will be sent to people who make less than $75,000 a year. WBZ-TV’s Kristina Rex reports.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are advancing a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package, as part of a larger bill to fund the federal government through September 2021. Skyler Henry reports. (12/21/20)

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve a $900 billion COVID Relief Bill with the U.S. Senate expected to follow. It's a result of a compromise between a Republican Senate and a..

