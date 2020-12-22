Global  
 

Jupiter and Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

Japan Today Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The solar system's two biggest planets, Jupiter and Saturn, are set to come within planetary kissing range in Monday's evening sky, an intimacy that will not occur again…
Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Published
News video: Jupiter and Saturn are heading toward a conjunction

Jupiter and Saturn are heading toward a conjunction 00:25

 An amateur photographer captured the near conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in December 17th. The photographer was able to even capture the moons of Jupiter when zooming in, they are very small and faint, but they are visible in the video. This conjunction is set to occur on December 21,2020. Many...

North Texans Bust Out Telescopes For Closer Look At Jupiter And Saturn's Astronomical Conjunction [Video]

North Texans Bust Out Telescopes For Closer Look At Jupiter And Saturn's Astronomical Conjunction

The two largest planets in our solar system aligned in a way that hasn’t been seen for centuries.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:56Published
The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form ‘Christmas Star’ In Rare Double Planet Event [Video]

The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form ‘Christmas Star’ In Rare Double Planet Event

In a year when “social distancing” has become the norm, how ironic that we will be celebrating something called the “Great Conjunction.”

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:21Published
Jupiter And Saturn To Align As ‘Double Planet’ From Our Perspective, Something Not Seen In 800 Years [Video]

Jupiter And Saturn To Align As ‘Double Planet’ From Our Perspective, Something Not Seen In 800 Years

Bundle up and head out tonight for a holiday light show of cosmic proportion. Tonight the two largest planets in our solar system align in a way that hasn't been seen in centuries. As Mark Strassmann..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:16Published

Look for the 'Christmas star' in Canadian skies tonight as Jupiter and Saturn converge

 A rare celestial event is making an already unique holiday season even more unusual as what's been dubbed the "Christmas star" is set to appear over Canada on...
CBC.ca Also reported by •BBC News

'Incredibly rare': New Zealand set for once-in-a-lifetime celestial event

'Incredibly rare': New Zealand set for once-in-a-lifetime celestial event By RNZ New Zealand stargazers are set to witness a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.It has been hundreds of years since Jupiter and Saturn appeared as close...
New Zealand Herald

Adorable Google Doodle celebrates the rare view of Saturn and Jupiter's celestial friendship

 Read more... More about Google Doodle, Science, and Space
Mashable