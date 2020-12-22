Global  
 

Lorna Jane Sued for Misinformation on 'Anti-Virus Activewear' as Shield Against COVID-19

HNGN Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Lorna Jane Sued for Misinformation on 'Anti-Virus Activewear' as Shield Against COVID-19Lorna Jane, a prominent sportswear label, has been sued by Australia's consumer watchdog due to misinformation by claiming that its clothing line could serve as a shield against COVID-19.
