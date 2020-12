You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dr. Fauci Thinks US Will Have 'Herd Immunity' by Late Spring or Early Summer



Dr. Fauci Thinks US Will Have 'Herd Immunity' , by Late Spring or Early Summer. As the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine starts to roll out in America, Fauci thinks the country can achieve heard immunity by.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15 Published 1 week ago