You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Patty Jenkins Talks About 'Wonder Woman 1984'



"Wonder Woman 1984" releases in theaters and streaming on HBO MAX on December 25th. Director Patty Jenkins is thrilled audiences finally have an opportunity to see the film. She told CNN she hopes.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 6 hours ago Kristen Wiig was paranoid about spilling Wonder Woman 1984 secrets



Kristen Wiig feared the "Warner Bros. police" would come for her if she told anyone about her audition for Wonder Woman 1984. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 2 days ago Chris Pine Teases His Return In 'Wonder Woman 1984'



ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman caught up with Chris Pine, who shared what fans can expect from the return of Steve Trevor in "Wonder Woman 1984". Plus, Pedro Pascal shares what it was like to return to the.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:19 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Pedro Pascal dons different armour for Wonder Woman 1984

Indian Express 3 days ago