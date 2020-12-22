Global  
 

Jupiter And Saturn Merge In The Night Sky

Newsy Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Jupiter And Saturn Merge In The Night SkyWatch VideoIf you looked at the sky last night, you likely saw you could see a star that was brighter than all of the others – except it wasn't a star. 

It was actually two planets that were closely aligned, called a conjunction.

Take a look. You can see the that Jupiter and Saturn appear next to each other.

They...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jupiter and Saturn dance close in Earth's night sky

Jupiter and Saturn dance close in Earth's night sky 00:51

 Jupiter and Saturn aligned in the night sky Monday, appearing closer than theyhave in centuries. The last time the two gas giants looked this close togetherwas during Galileo's time in the 17th century.

