New COVID Variant In U.K. Causes Concerns, Restrictions

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert



After the Government of India said that a new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom hasn't been found in India yet, director general of the Council of Scientific and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:58 Published 7 minutes ago Over 19,000 new infections add to India's total COVID tally



India recorded 19,556 new COVID-19 cases taking toll to 1,00,75,116. 30,376 recoveries , and 301 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases. A total of 16,31,70,557.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published 12 hours ago "Reopen Oregon" demonstrators clash with police, several arrested



A group of "Reopen Oregon" demonstrators gathered outside the Oregon State Capitol building on December 21 to protest after lawmakers convened a special legislative session to address COVID-19 and wild Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 12 hours ago

Related news from verified sources WorldView: Travel restrictions for U.K.; Kenyan doctors strike over COVID-19 concerns A new variant of COVID-19 is spreading in the U.K., prompting border closings. Doctors in Kenya joined a nationwide strike over lack of PPE. Russian opposition...

CBS News 2 hours ago



