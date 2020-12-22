Global  
 

New COVID Variant In U.K. Causes Concerns, Restrictions

Newsy Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
New COVID Variant In U.K. Causes Concerns, RestrictionsWatch VideoU.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said of a new COVID-19 variant, "We took prompt and decisive action the very next day to curb the spread of the new variant."

We're continuing to follow the latest out of the U.K. where a new variant of COVID-19 is causing some concern. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday he...
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-East

New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti 01:18

 A new variant of coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has been identified in the UK and may be growing faster than existing variants of the virus, according to health secretary Matt Hancock. It’s thought the new variant could be the cause of rising infection rates in London and the south of England,...

WorldView: Travel restrictions for U.K.; Kenyan doctors strike over COVID-19 concerns

 A new variant of COVID-19 is spreading in the U.K., prompting border closings. Doctors in Kenya joined a nationwide strike over lack of PPE. Russian opposition...
CBS News