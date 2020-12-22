Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WHO members to meet on Wednesday on new virus variant

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called a meeting of members for Wednesday to discuss strategies to counter a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain. However, the Geneva-based body has cautioned against major alarm over the variant, saying it is a normal part of a pandemic's evolution and praising Britain for detecting it. "Supply chains for essential goods & essential travel should remain possible," Kluge tweeted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert

Covid: Is new virus variant more deadly? CSIR DG comments amid India alert 03:58

 After the Government of India said that a new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom hasn't been found in India yet, director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research commented on the features of the mutant virus. Shekhar Mande said that it is not...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered [Video]

Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered

Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain:, Answered. A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and is causing worldwide panic. . The variant,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:36Published
New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti [Video]

New Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infections In London And The South-EastNew Covid Variant Identified Amid Rising Infecti

A new variant of coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, has been identified in the UK and may be growing faster than existing variants of the virus, according to health secretary Matt Hancock. It’s..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control [Video]

Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

London faces tightest restrictions; sees new virus variant

 London and its surrounding areas will be placed under Britain's highest level of coronavirus restrictions beginning Wednesday as infections rise rapidly in the...
Japan Today

AI directs pilots, crew to stay indoors during layovers

 Air India has asked all its pilots and cabin crew members to stay in their hotel room during layovers at both domestic and international destinations as a new...
IndiaTimes

New Covid strain has 'striking' amount of mutations: Scientists discover 17 changes on crucial spike protein of evolved virus spreading...

 Members of the UK's Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium (COG-UK), who've been studying the variant, say they've found 17 mutations, which...
Upworthy