WHO members to meet on Wednesday on new virus variant

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called a meeting of members for Wednesday to discuss strategies to counter a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain. However, the Geneva-based body has cautioned against major alarm over the variant, saying it is a normal part of a pandemic's evolution and praising Britain for detecting it. "Supply chains for essential goods & essential travel should remain possible," Kluge tweeted.