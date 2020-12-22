WHO members to meet on Wednesday on new virus variant
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () The World Health Organization (WHO) has called a meeting of members for Wednesday to discuss strategies to counter a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain. However, the Geneva-based body has cautioned against major alarm over the variant, saying it is a normal part of a pandemic's evolution and praising Britain for detecting it. "Supply chains for essential goods & essential travel should remain possible," Kluge tweeted.
After the Government of India said that a new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom hasn't been found in India yet, director general of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research commented on the features of the mutant virus. Shekhar Mande said that it is not...