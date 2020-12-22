Global  
 

More than 70 West Point Cadets Accused Of Cheating On Test

Newsy Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
More than 70 West Point Cadets Accused Of Cheating On Test
Dozens of West Point cadets are accused of cheating on an online math test earlier this year.

Of the 73 accused, 55 cadets admitted to cheating and are now enrolled in a program focused on ethics. 

They will be on probation for the rest of their time at the military academy. 

The cheating scandal is the...
News video: West Point accuses more than 70 cadets of cheating, worst academic scandal since 1976

West Point accuses more than 70 cadets of cheating, worst academic scandal since 1976 00:42

 More than 70 cadets are accused of cheating on a final exam. West Point graduates become senior Army leaders.

More than 70 West Point cadets have been accused of cheating on an exam - but most of them won't be kicked out

 Cadets who have admitted to cheating have been allowed to enroll in what West Point calls a "rehabilitation program" and will be on probation while at school.
More Than 70 West Point Cadets Accused of Cheating on Exam

 Spokesman says 55 cadets admitted cheating on calculus exam in May
More than 70 West Point cadets accused in academy’s biggest cheating scandal in decades

