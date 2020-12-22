More than 70 West Point Cadets Accused Of Cheating On Test
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoDozens of West Point cadets are accused of cheating on an online math test earlier this year.
Of the 73 accused, 55 cadets admitted to cheating and are now enrolled in a program focused on ethics.
They will be on probation for the rest of their time at the military academy.
The cheating scandal is the...
Watch VideoDozens of West Point cadets are accused of cheating on an online math test earlier this year.
Of the 73 accused, 55 cadets admitted to cheating and are now enrolled in a program focused on ethics.
They will be on probation for the rest of their time at the military academy.
The cheating scandal is the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources