Pat Robertson: Trump 'lives in an alternate reality,' truly believes he won the election

Upworthy Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Evangelical leader Pat Robertson criticized President Trump on Monday, saying he “lives in an alternate reality” and truly believes he...
