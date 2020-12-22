Global  
 

Georgia teen's jail sentence in Cayman Islands reduced to 2 months as family pleads for her release

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Skylar Mack, a Georgia teenager who has been imprisoned in the Cayman Islands since Dec. 12 for breaking COVID-19 protocols, had her jail sentence reduced from four months to two months by an appeals court Tuesday, the Cayman Compass reports. 
 A Georgia college student may be held in jail in the Cayman Islands until April 2021 for violating coronavirus quarantine.

