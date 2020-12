Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment



EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in Brussels on Tuesday that theBrexit talks were 'in a crucial moment' and that both sides were giving it a'final push' Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 6 hours ago

EU, UK agree to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline



London and Brussels to ‘go the extra mile’ in the coming days to try to reach an agreement and avoid a no-deal Brexit. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:18 Published 1 week ago