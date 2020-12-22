'Good riddance,' China says as Germany leaves U.N. Security Council

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources China condemns new US sanctions over Hong Kong security law



China has lashed out at the United States over its new sanctions against 14 Chinese officials for their actions in Hong Kong. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:04 Published 2 weeks ago Japan, Australia Agree in Principle to Security Agreement



TOKYO — Chinese state media lashed out against Japan and Australia last week over their "confrontational" new defense pact and said the two countries would "pay a corresponding price" if it threatens.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 03:17 Published on November 23, 2020 Former Hong Kong pro-democracy politicians arrested



Three arrested for disrupting a Legislative Council session earlier this year. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:16 Published on November 18, 2020

Related news from verified sources 'Good riddance', China says as Germany leaves UN Security Council Beijing's frosty words come after Germany's UN envoy appealed to China to free two detained Canadians for Christmas.

Sydney Morning Herald 56 minutes ago



