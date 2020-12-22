Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Good riddance,' China says as Germany leaves U.N. Security Council

Japan Today Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Germany's U.N. envoy, during his last scheduled U.N. Security Council meeting, appealed to China to free two detained Canadians for Christmas, prompting China's deputy U.N. envoy to respond:…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

China condemns new US sanctions over Hong Kong security law [Video]

China condemns new US sanctions over Hong Kong security law

China has lashed out at the United States over its new sanctions against 14 Chinese officials for their actions in Hong Kong.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:04Published
Japan, Australia Agree in Principle to Security Agreement [Video]

Japan, Australia Agree in Principle to Security Agreement

TOKYO — Chinese state media lashed out against Japan and Australia last week over their "confrontational" new defense pact and said the two countries would "pay a corresponding price" if it threatens..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 03:17Published
Former Hong Kong pro-democracy politicians arrested [Video]

Former Hong Kong pro-democracy politicians arrested

Three arrested for disrupting a Legislative Council session earlier this year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

'Good riddance', China says as Germany leaves UN Security Council

 Beijing's frosty words come after Germany's UN envoy appealed to China to free two detained Canadians for Christmas.
Sydney Morning Herald