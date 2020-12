You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Fined For Not Wearing Masks During Ravens Game, Reports Say



The Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and the team are being fined for not wearing masks during their win over the Ravens last Sunday, according to reports. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:31 Published on November 6, 2020

Related news from verified sources Steelers' Mike Tomlin plans to 'talk to' JuJu Smith-Schuster about controversial pregame TikTok ritual The world might've seen the last of the wideout's pregame antics

CBS Sports 6 hours ago