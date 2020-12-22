|
|
Trump's main banker at Deutsche Bank just announced her resignation - Business Insider
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The president's longstanding contact at the bank, Rosemary Vrablic, will step down on Dec. 31, though the reasons for her departure are unclear.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Deutsche Bank Calls for "Privilege Tax"
On Tuesday Deutsche Bank said working from home should be taxed to help support people on low incomes who cannot do their jobs remotely
People choosing to work from home despite their company..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31Published
|
Trump Has $270 Million Forgiven
The NY Times reports that President Donald Trump has had more than $280 million in debt forgiven since 2010.
According to Business Insider most of it was linked to money he owed lenders for the..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published
Related news from verified sources
|