Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump's main banker at Deutsche Bank just announced her resignation - Business Insider

Upworthy Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The president's longstanding contact at the bank, Rosemary Vrablic, will step down on Dec. 31, though the reasons for her departure are unclear.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Deutsche Bank Calls for "Privilege Tax" [Video]

Deutsche Bank Calls for "Privilege Tax"

On Tuesday Deutsche Bank said working from home should be taxed to help support people on low incomes who cannot do their jobs remotely People choosing to work from home despite their company..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Trump Has $270 Million Forgiven [Video]

Trump Has $270 Million Forgiven

The NY Times reports that President Donald Trump has had more than $280 million in debt forgiven since 2010. According to Business Insider most of it was linked to money he owed lenders for the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump's main banker at Deutsche Bank just announced her resignation

 The president's longstanding contact at the bank, Rosemary Vrablic, will step down on Dec. 31, though the reasons for her departure are unclear.
Business Insider