What's Next For Vice President Pence?

Tuesday, 22 December 2020
What's Next For Vice President Pence?Watch VideoJan. 6 will be a bit of an awkward moment for Vice President Mike Pence when he presides over a joint session of Congress to count the Electoral College votes. But it’s something both Joe Biden and Al Gore did after their parties lost the White House. 

"On this vote, the ayes are 54. The nays are 45," said Vice...
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Turning Point USA conference in West Palm Beach

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Turning Point USA conference in West Palm Beach 00:53

 Vice President Mike Pence visited Palm Beach County on Tuesday and spoke at a packed convention for young conservatives, many of whom were not wearing face masks as Pence praised the Trump Administration's efforts to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

