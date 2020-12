You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Birx worried about COVID spike after holiday



[NFA] The White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on CBS’s ‘Face The Nation’ Sunday said she is increasingly concerned about a potential new spike in COVID-19 infections.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:08 Published 3 weeks ago Fauci Warns Of COVID Uptick Related Thanksgiving Travel



Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's leading infectious disease expert. Fauci went on ABC Sunday to talk about the status of the virus. Fauci said there "certainly is going to be an uptick" in coronavirus.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:29 Published 3 weeks ago Fauci Says Pandemic Won't Get Better For Christmas And New Years



Dr. Anthony Fauci is the nation's leading expert on the COVID-19 virus. In a recent interview with USA Today, Fauci said that Americans should prepare themselves for a difficult holiday season... Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:30 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources White House coronavirus advisor Deborah Birx bucked her own guidance and traveled during Thanksgiving holiday weekend Dr. Deborah Birx is one White House coronavirus task force member who had urged Americans to avoid travel around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Business Insider 2 days ago