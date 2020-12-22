Auburn set to hire Boise State's Bryan Harsin as next head football coach, source says

Boise State Broncos decide to forego bowl game The Boise State Broncos have decided to skip participating in a bowl game this season, according to a Sunday announcement from interim director of athletics Bob Carney and head coach Bryan Harsin.

Boise State football's recruit Ahmed Hassanein's journey from Egypt to Boise, "I didn't know anything about football"



Ahmed Hassanein is one of the 15 recruits that signed their National Letter of Intent to play football at Boise State during the early signing period. But his journey to get here was far from easy.