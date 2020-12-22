|
Auburn set to hire Boise State's Bryan Harsin as next head football coach, source says
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Boise State's Bryan Harsin is set to become the next head football coach at Auburn, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.
Media reports from national college football writers and local media in Alabama say Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin will be the new head football coach at Auburn University.
