Azerbaijan: Unease Over Russian Forces In Karabakh
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
By Ruslan Asadov
The deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorny Karabakh as part of the November 10 ceasefire agreement has caused disquiet among many Azerbaijanis who fear it may impact on their own sovereignty.
According to the document's provisions, nearly 2,000 Russian forces will provide security in Karabakh...
By Ruslan Asadov
The deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorny Karabakh as part of the November 10 ceasefire agreement has caused disquiet among many Azerbaijanis who fear it may impact on their own sovereignty.
According to the document's provisions, nearly 2,000 Russian forces will provide security in Karabakh...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources