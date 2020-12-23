Trump pardons 15, including people convicted in Mueller probe

Perez: Trump pardon list appears to be a Fox News list



President Donald Trump announced a wave of lame duck pardons, including two for men who pleaded guilty in Robert Mueller’s investigation, as well as ones for Republican allies who once served in.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:19 Published 2 hours ago

Trump Reportedly Offering Pardons Like ' Christmas Gifts'



President Trump is in a giving mood this holiday season offering pardons to people who have not even requested them. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago