Trump pardons 15, including people convicted in Mueller probe

Wednesday, 23 December 2020
The pardons by Trump went to ex0Republican congressmen, Blackwater guards convicted of killing Iraqi civilians, and two people convicted...
News video: Trump announces new list of pardons of former lawmakers and aide

Trump announces new list of pardons of former lawmakers and aide 02:29

 CNN’s Pamela Brown and John Berman discuss the list of people President Trump has just pardoned, including former campaign aide George Papadopoulous, two former US congressmen and others.

Perez: Trump pardon list appears to be a Fox News list [Video]

Perez: Trump pardon list appears to be a Fox News list

President Donald Trump announced a wave of lame duck pardons, including two for men who pleaded guilty in Robert Mueller’s investigation, as well as ones for Republican allies who once served in..

Trump Reportedly Offering Pardons Like ' Christmas Gifts' [Video]

Trump Reportedly Offering Pardons Like ' Christmas Gifts'

President Trump is in a giving mood this holiday season offering pardons to people who have not even requested them. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Trump pardons 2 Russia probe defendants, multiple former GOP lawmakers, and Blackwater guards convicted in connection to Iraqi massacre

 Trump issued pardons and commutations to 20 people including multiple close associates ensnared in the Russia probe and former GOP congressmen.
Trump pardons two convicted by Mueller inquiry

 Ex-campaign aide George Papadopoulos is among 15 people to benefit from a wave of clemency orders.
Trump Pardons George Papadopoulos, Former Aide Ensnared In Russia Probe

 Says pardon 'helps correct the wrong that Mueller’s team inflicted on so many people'
