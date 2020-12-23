Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump pardons two linked to Russia probe, list of others

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The moves are sure to draw even further controversy and come as the outgoing Republican continues to refuse to concede defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in the November election. Trump had granted full pardons to 15 people and commuted all or part of the sentences for five others.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Perez: Trump pardon list appears to be a Fox News list

Perez: Trump pardon list appears to be a Fox News list 02:19

 President Donald Trump announced a wave of lame duck pardons, including two for men who pleaded guilty in Robert Mueller’s investigation, as well as ones for Republican allies who once served in Congress and military contractors involved in a deadly shooting of Iraqi civilians. CNN’s Evan Perez...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump announces new list of pardons of former lawmakers and aide [Video]

Trump announces new list of pardons of former lawmakers and aide

CNN’s Pamela Brown and John Berman discuss the list of people President Trump has just pardoned, including former campaign aide George Papadopoulous, two former US congressmen and others.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:29Published
AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election [Video]

AG Barr Told DOJ To Keep Mum On Hunter Biden Probes Before Election

US Attorney General William Barr did not want the Department of Justice to reveal it was investigating Hunter Biden before the 2020 presidential election. According to Business Insider, Barr went to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published
Pardons For A Price? [Video]

Pardons For A Price?

Stunning court documents reveal a potential scheme to sell presidential pardons and there are questions about whether White House officials were involved. There are also reports of a possible pardon..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump issues series of pardons, including for two in Russia probe

 Sweeping act of clemency to ex-aide, former lawmakers and Blackwater contractors
FT.com

Donald Trump pardons 15 people, including two in Russia probe

 The outgoing president has issued pardons for 15 more people, including people implicated in the Russia investigation.
Deutsche Welle

Trump Pardons 15, Including GOP Allies, Papadopoulos; 5 Sentences Commuted

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned 15 people, including Republican allies, a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe and former government...
Newsmax