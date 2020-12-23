|
Bryan Harsin Named Head Coach at Auburn - Auburn University Athletics
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Bryan Harsin has been named the 28th head football coach in Auburn's 127 year history, Athletics Director Allen Greene announced...
Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published
Reports: Bryan Harsin to be Auburn's head coach 00:20
Media reports from national college football writers and local media in Alabama say Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin will be the new head football coach at Auburn University.
