Bryan Harsin Named Head Coach at Auburn - Auburn University Athletics

Upworthy Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Bryan Harsin has been named the 28th head football coach in Auburn's 127 year history, Athletics Director Allen Greene announced...
Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published
News video: Reports: Bryan Harsin to be Auburn's head coach

Reports: Bryan Harsin to be Auburn's head coach 00:20

 Media reports from national college football writers and local media in Alabama say Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin will be the new head football coach at Auburn University.

